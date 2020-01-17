Last year Facebook announced the plans to monetize WhatsApp. The plan included sponsored status updates in WhatsApp similar to those available on Instagram at the moment. The company received a huge backlash from users including WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton who resigned from Facebook following the disagreement. It looks like Facebook has finally listened to the user feedback.

According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, Facebook is planning to drop the plan to sell ads in WhatsApp. The sources familiar with the matter told WSJ that WhatsApp has disbanded the team responsible for creating a plan to monetize WhatsApp. Not only that, but the sources said that the team’s work was also deleted from the core WhatsApp code indicating the death of monetization on WhatsApp.

While Facebook has scrapped the monetization plans, we aren’t sure if it was done temporarily or permanently. However, it looks like WhatsApp users don’t need to worry about obnoxious ads popping up while watching a friend’s WhatsApp Status update.