The Coronavirus outbreak has disrupted many planned events including the Mobile World Congress 2020. It looks like the outbreak has claimed another victim as Facebook announced its decision to call off the Global Marketing Summit.

The Global Marketing Summit was scheduled for early March in San Francisco. The company, however, has released a statement confirming the cancellation due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Our priority is the health and safety of our teams, so out of an abundance of caution, we cancelled our Global Marketing Summit due to evolving public health risks related to coronavirus. – Facebook spokesperson

In other news, IBM has backed out of RSA conference which attracts over 40,000 from around the world. The company cited the Coronavirus outbreak as the reason for backing out of the event.

The health of IBMers continues to be our primary concern as we monitor upcoming events and travel relative to novel coronavirus. As a result, we are canceling our participation in this year’s RSA Conference. – IBM

The Novel Coronavirus has affected over 65,000 people and has taken over 1,500 lives. As doctors race to find a cure, companies are taking preventive measures to protect their employees from the virus.