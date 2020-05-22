Facebook brings Messenger Rooms to companies with Facebook Workplace Rooms

A week ago Facebook introduced Messenger Rooms, a video conferencing service for consumers which allowed up to 50 people to engage simultaneously.

Now Facebook has expanded the service to enterprise use.

Facebook Workplace is Facebook’s collaboration suite for companies which uses familiar consumer tools and UI for corporate collaboration. Facebook has announced that their service now has more than 5 million paying customers, up from 3 million at the end of Q1 2020, with improved engagement and usage from existing customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an increased focus on video collaboration, however, which is why Facebook introduced Workplace Rooms.

Workplace Rooms is a virtual meeting space with unlimited meeting time that lets you connect with up to 50 people – even if they’re not in your company or don’t have a Workplace account. It uses the same technology from Messenger Rooms adapted to the enterprise.

Users can join meetings from their News Feed, Groups and Facebook Portal’s smart screens and Workplace Rooms allows users to share their screen.

It also has user management features such as virtually locking the door and preventing new people entering a meeting, and has the ability to eject current attendees if they misbehave.

Workplace Rooms is rolling out to current customers in June and will be free till December 2020.

via Pocketnow