We have been reporting on the coming integration of Facebook’s messaging properties on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, and today one of those integrations has finally reached the public.

Numerous Instagram users are reporting seeing a screen advertising Messenger Integration on the Instagram app.

The page advertises benefits of Messenger integration including colourful chats, respond with emojis, swipe to reply and being able to chat with Facebook friends. When you agree it replaces the Instagram DM icon at the top of the screen, though as of yet users on Instagram are still not able to message Facebook friends.

Facebook is also working on integrating Messenger and WhatsApp, with some evidence of that already showing up in WhatsApp also.

How do our readers feel about the coming merger? Let us know below.