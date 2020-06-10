In an effort to boost response times to customer messages on business pages on Facebook, the company has launched a new business inbox in Facebook Messenger.

The feature helps businesses respond to customer messages and easily toggle between their personal and business accounts in the Messenger app and means they will not need to toggle between multiple apps.

Increased response times is increasingly important now that customers do not know for example if a business is even open, if they have reduced service, delivery options or how long the queues are.

The new business inbox in Messenger will make it easy and convenient for businesses to respond quickly. Businesses can also choose to receive notifications in the Messenger app to remind them to get back to customers in a timely manner. The business inbox in Messenger complements the Page Manager App, where in addition to messaging, businesses can manage their Facebook posts, create ads, and view Page insights.

“We are currently seeing a 250% increase of messages from guests who need to reschedule their trips due to COVID-19,” said Matt Volpert, owner of Kern River Outfitters. “This makes it difficult for my small team to get back to these guests in a timely fashion. The business inbox in Messenger is a fantastic tool that will help me quickly respond to each and every one of my guests, whether I’m in the office or on the river.”

The new business inbox has started rolling out in the Messenger app on iOS and will be coming to Android in the next few weeks.

via HTNovo