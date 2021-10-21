Facebook announces AR Experiences for Video Calls on Messenger

Facebook today announced that Group Effects are now available on Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms. This experience will be coming soon to Instagram as well. Group Effects allows users to enjoy AR experiences during a video call at the same time. Users can choose from a library of over 70 Group Effects
With Group Effects, you can now play multiplayer interactions with your friends, making video calls a shared experience. AR effects ranging from a game where you compete to build the best burger to an effect with a cute orange cat that enters everyone’s screens are available now.
Source: Facebook
