Facebook says Apple iOS 14 will hurt many of developers and publishers

Back in June, Apple announced that iOS 14 will require apps to ask users for permission to collect and share data using Apple’s device identifier. Because of this change, advertiser’s ability to accurately target and measure their campaigns on iOS 14 will be impacted. Facebook today announced that Apple’s updates may render Audience Network so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14.

According to Facebook, Apple’s change may severely impact publishers and developers. In testing, Fb saw more than a 50% drop in Audience Network publisher revenue when personalization was removed from mobile ad install campaigns.

In reality, the impact to Audience Network on iOS 14 may be much more, so we are working on short-and long-term strategies to support publishers through these changes. We understand that iOS 14 will hurt many of our developers and publishers at an already difficult time for businesses.

Source: Facebook