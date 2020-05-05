Bloomberg reports that the successor to Facebook’s stand-alone VR headset, the Oculus Quest, may have been delayed into 2021.

According to their sources, the COVID-19 crisis has slowed work, due to staff not being able to come to laboratories.

They were working on various new designs for the Oculus Quest 2, with a variety of improvements mooted.

The most important of these are likely lighter weight and improved screen refresh rate, both very significant ergonomic improvements, with the Quest 2 reportedly 20% lighter and 15% smaller than the original 1.25 pound Quest.

The lighter device will reportedly also have a new all-plastic design, and elastic rather than velcro straps, and feature a more comfortable controller

The screen will reportedly have a 90Hz refresh rate but will continue to have a manual IPD switch.

The device was expected towards the end of 2020, but now may be delayed to 2021 due to product development and the global supply chain issues.

See the original Oculus Quest stand-alone VR headset below:

via Neowin