Lockdown is easing significantly in UK today and the government is once again saying people can start thinking about overseas holidays.

It is however an incredibly confusing world out there in terms of COVID-19 rules and restrictions, but thankfully there is help, in the form of a new tool by Expedia which will help prospective travellers understand the restrictions both going and coming back to the UK (or anywhere else really) that apply to a particular trip.

In the example above for example, you can expand the item and receive the following detailed advice with a link to the relevant Bermuda government page:

International travelers who have been in the United Kingdom in the 14 days before their arrival are required to quarantine until their test results are ready from their day 4 COVID-19 test

The tool will also tell you on return:

All travelers are required to quarantine for 10 days on arrival in the United Kingdom. Travelers arriving in England from Afghanistan, Albania ( and 203 more ) can quarantine at home and must book a travel test package prior to travel to be tested on days 2 and 8 of quarantine. They also have the option to Test to Release on their passenger locator form. This gives them the option to get tested after 5 days in quarantine. If the result is negative they can end quarantine.

“Right now, many people are considering booking trips as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, but at the same time, they’re inundated with conflicting information about where and how they can safely travel,” said Stacey Symonds, Expedia’s senior director of experience. The tool will hopefully help ease some of that confusion and anxiety.

Find it at Expedia here.

via the verge