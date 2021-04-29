Microsoft has announced that they recently added Workbook Link Support to Excel for the Web, to help customers quickly launch and edit their Excel documents.

This will improve the user experience when it comes to quickly opening Excel files and editing them with less interruption in the process. This feature was previously only supported in Excel for Windows and Mac.

Previously when opening a workbook with external links, customers would encounter a warning telling them external workbook links were unsupported. Users were directed to use the desktop version of Excel or could continue working but would not have support for external links.

Now users will no longer receive a warning message and can easily refresh and manage these links from the new workbook links task pane.

The feature began rollout in August-2020 and is available to all Excel for the web users today.