In a recent Deep Dive presentation, Microsoft showed off a new feature coming to Excel on the Web.

The feature, called Show Changes, will allow users to see what changes have been made to an Excel worksheet over the last 60 days and by whom.

A list of changes made will appear on the right sidebar, and by whom, and changes can be easily reverted from there also.

Users will also be able to watch individual cells and see how they changed over time, and also revert mass-changes over a wide range of cells.

The feature will be rolling out in Excel for the web for users running Targeted release builds.

via Petri.com