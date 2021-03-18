Microsoft is still apologizing for much of Microsoft 365 going down 3 days ago, but have already run into a new service degradation issue.

Microsoft has issued Exchange Advisory EX244931 warning some Users may be unable to access the Exchange Online service.

Microsoft writes:

Title: Some users may be unable to access the Exchange Online service User Impact: Users may be unable to access the Exchange Online service. More info: This post is a continuation of EX244931. Current status: We’re monitoring the affected environment as we continue to restart the affected infrastructure and rerouting user traffic. Scope of impact: Impact is specific to users hosted in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Next update by: Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 4:30 PM UTC

Last week’s issues were due to cryptographic keys being decommissioned before the service was ready and took 14 hours to resolve. Hopefully, on this occasion, the issue will be resolved faster.