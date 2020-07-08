Prominent ex-Twitch, and then ex-Mixer, streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins may be moving to YouTube Gaming following the closure of Microsoft’s video game livestreaming service.

With Mixer being blitzed from existence by Microsoft on all platforms, including Xbox, Ninja was reportedly paid out an amount of $30 million in order to become a free agent again instead of moving to Facebook Gaming.

As a free agent, many assumed the Professional Fortnite gamer and Amateur Bread Cutter would move back to Twitch where the streamer still has 14.7 million followers. While not all of these followers supported the gamer’s move to Mixer, there’s still a massive number of followers who would happily watch the gamer on Twitch again.

However, a very eagle-eyed Twitter user by the name of HYPEX, via GAMING Bible, noticed that Ninja had accidentally made a test stream public on his YouTube channel, presumably making his edited videos platform his primary entertainment hub.

Ninja most likely signed to youtube, he currently has a test stream scheduled, probably didn't mean to make it public but this is a huge hint.. pic.twitter.com/e4bd6lhD8M — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 7, 2020

This switch makes a lot of sense. Ninja’s YouTube channel has vastly more subscribers than his Twitch channel does: 23.8 million on YouTube versus 14.7 on Twitch.