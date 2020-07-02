The annual fighting game tournament EVO has suspended one of their organisers over accusations of sexual harassment and peadophilia.

The suspension comes after fighting game competitor Mikey shared his story of multiple predatory encounters with Joey Cuellar, an EVO organiser known by the alias Mr Wizard.

Revealed through a Twitlonger post, Mikey claims that he would hang out with an adult Cuellar and others when he was just a teenager. Cuellar’s group was known as the “Old Boys Club”; the older group would dare Mikey to do “stupid sh*t just for a laugh” in exchange for arcade tokens and food.

My own story in the FGC Read: https://t.co/DJbPt0GrQZ — Mikey~ CrackPr0n (@PyronIkari) July 2, 2020

Mikey claims: “Wizard was especially into this. He would pay people hundreds of tokens to do things like take off their clothes and jump in the water hazard pools for certain amounts of times.”

“99% of the time, it was young boys. There is only a singular instance I know of where it wasn’t a young boy, and that singular instance, she was allowed to do it in the future, in whatever clothes she liked and only for a few seconds. But for all the boys (out of recollection 12-16) it was like 10-15 minutes, we HAD to be in our underwear (under the reasoning that it would be colder) and they were always challenges at the time so we couldn’t prepare change of clothes, towel, or anything like that.”

Mikey continues to explain an alleged situation where the EVO organiser paid the then seventeen year old to show him the size of his erection for “a bet” after a discussion about average size comparisons between races.

“None of this really registered to me until many many years later,” Mikey said. “It suddenly all came together. The pool stuff, the bet, and everything else all kinda came together.”

The official EVO Twitter account quickly responded on the situation, immediately placing the organiser on administrative leave.

“We are aware of the accusations that have been made against Joey Cuellar. The behaviour in these accusations runs directly counter to EVO’s mission of building a safe, welcoming environment for all of our players and attendees. We Take this responsibility seriously. Accordingly, Joey has been placed on administrative leave pending a third-party investigation.”