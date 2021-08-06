Evil Dead: The Game has been added to the ever-growing list of games that have been delayed as it has been pushed back into February of 2022.

“Hey groovy gamers,” the tweet from Saber Interactive begins, in what can only be described as the best way possible, before explaining that “we’re targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for!”

Thankfully, this delay is not all bad news, though they’re rarely good news, as the Evil Dead: The Game team revealed that “this additional time is also allowing us to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres.”

In Evil Dead: The Game, which was originally planned to release sometime later in 2021, you play as Evil Dead’s classic heroes while vanquishing a horde of surprisingly meaty zombies while also tackling the Kandarian Demon, who’s controlled by another player, as you gather up pages of the Necronomicon.

There’s no date beyond a vague “February 2022” for now, but with only 28 days to choose from, you’ve got a better chance at guessing the exact date than other months. We’ll likely find out the precise date closer to release, but I’m going to guess the 12th just so I can pretend I’m a soothsayer on the off chance I’m right.