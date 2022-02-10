Skipping out on the years biggest gaming events in order to do their own thing once again, Nintendo held another Nintendo Direct last night and, as usual, it was absolutely jam-packed with announcements and reveals.

With 23 games seeing some kind of news, announcement, and or reveal, there’s a whole lot for us to go through so let’s start off with the biggest reveals of the night, shall we?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes may have opened the show, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may have capped it off as probably the biggest announcement, but how could we resist talking about clearly the most important game reveal first, Nintendo Switch Sports.

Wii Sports is back, but it’s not for the Wii and it’s got a bunch of different sports in it. That’s right, it’s Nintendo Switch Sports! Due to release on the 29th of April Nintendo Switch Sports features Volleyball, Badminton, Soccer, Chambara, Tennis, and Bowling. Golf is also due to be added in a post-launch update.

After Nintendo Switch Sports, the next game which stole the show was Kirby and the Forgotten Land, in which Kirby eats an entire car. In the latest trailer for Kirby’s next adventure, which launches on March 25th, Nintendo showcased “Mouthful Mode” in which, for once, the titular pink puffball can’t quite swallow what’s in front of them, but he sure gives it one hell of a go.

While it might not have had the charm of the previous announcements, the reveal of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 did end up stealing the limelight as it finished off the show. As we know, I know diddly squat about JRPG gubbins so I’ll leave it up to Nintendo to say that the game is a “brand-new story that ties together the futures of the worlds depicted in Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.” Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches for the Nintendo Switch this September.

Next in line on the big announcement roster was the reveal of Mario Strikers: Battle League, which launches on June 10th. After a fifteen-year wait, the latest Mario Strikers game has fierce special shots, items, & tackles, which means there are no rules except to rule the field.

The latest game in the Fire Emblem series, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, was also announced during the Nintendo Direct, with a release date set for June the 24th. To let Nintendo take over once again, “prepare for a different story set in the same universe as FireEmblem: Three Houses with Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.”

With the biggest blockbuster announcements out of the way, let’s do a slightly faster rundown on everything else that was included in the Nintendo Direct, as otherwise we’d be here all week.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

In a fresh new trailer, Nintendo showcased a number of improvements that have been made to this pair of classic Game Boy Advance titles. Now sporting voiced characters, updated graphics, additional modes and more, there’s plenty to look forward to when Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches on April 8th.

Splatoon 3 – Salmon Run Next Wave

The next wave of Salmon Run’s co-op action returns in Splatoon 3! But with this mysterious new giant Salmonid in the picture, it might be a tougher challenge than swimming upstream!

No Man’s Sky

Embark on an epic voyage across the galaxy as you scavenge for resources, craft tools, and fight to survive in an infinite procedurally generated universe when No Man’s Sky lands on Nintendo Switch this summer!

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake

Wanzers are returning to the battlefield once more in this remake of 1995’s Front Mission. The brief announcement trailer didn’t give us much more than a look at some beefy looking mechs and a release date of “coming later” but we’re excited nonetheless.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Two worlds cross in an HD remaster of the acclaimed RPG Chrono Cross and the origin story, Radical Dreamers in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, which launches on April 7th.

KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series

KLONOA: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil are coming to Nintendo Switch on July 8th, allowing players to enjoy the dreamy side-scrolling adventures on the go.

LIVE A LIVE

Launching for the first time in North America, LIVE A LIVE features seven stories with a variety of protagonists, time periods, and gameplay styles in any order you choose, now with newly remastered HD-2D graphics.

Triangle Strategy

Triangle Strategy also got a new trailer before its launch on March 4th 2022. With a demo available on the Nintendo eShop now, this tactical RPG lets you control a group of warriors as Serenoa to decide the fate of your allies and foes alike.

Portal: Companion Collection

Both Portal and Portal 2 are coming to the Nintendo Switch for the first time later this year, allowing you to break the laws of spatial physics, solve mind-bending puzzles, and face off against a power-mad A.I.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC

Unfortunately for those after a fresh new Mario Kart game, Nintendo announced during the presentation that Mario Kart 8’s lifespan is being extended with 48 remastered courses being added to the game over six waves of paid DLC, the first wave of which arrives on March 18th.

Metroid Dread – Free Update

After launching in October of last year, Metroid Dread is already getting a free update which adds in a new brutal “Dread” difficulty mode in which any hit will cause a game over. There’s also a “Rookie Mode” being implemented in case you can’t handle the challenge, and another update arriving in April too.

EarthBound & EarthBound Beginnings

As a surprise announcement for the show EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are available now via Nintendo Switch Online, allowing players to join Ness, Paula, Jeff and Poo in their quest to fulfil an age-old prophecy to stop the wicked Giygas.

Disney Speedstorm

Get set for a high-octane free-to-play Disney and Pixar combat racer when Disney Speedstorm races onto Nintendo Switch this summer with cross-play, split-screen, and online multiplayer modes!

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

Become a Taiko drumming master and put your rhythm to the test with 76 boppin’ beats, including Megalovania, when Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival comes to Nintendo Switch in 2022.

MLB The Show 22

Once a PlayStation developed exclusive, now MLB The Show is coming to the Nintendo Switch as well as Xbox consoles this year on April 5th in MLB The Show 22.