Last night, Samsung held its first Unpacked event for 2020. At the event, Samsung announced new Galaxy S20 series smartphones, along with Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone and the new Galaxy Buds+.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Samsung Galaxy S20 series was heavily leaked following up to the launch last night. However, it didn’t stop everyone from being excited about the launch of the new devices. The Galaxy S20 series will be powered by Octa-core processor along with 12 GB of RAM. All the devices will feature 5G, 120 Hz refresh rate and will support expandable storage up to 1 TB. Moreover, all the phones will be capable of recording videos at up to 8K resolution.

The Galaxy S20 will feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel, the Galaxy S20 Plus will have 6.7-inch AMOLED and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with 6.9-inch AMOLED. Moving on to the camera, the Galaxy S20 will have 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide). The Galaxy S20 Plus will have 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), time-of-flight camera. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with 108-megapixel (wide-angle), 48-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), time-of-flight camera. Both the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus will have a 10-megapixel front camera but the Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a 40-megapixel front camera. To power things up, the Galaxy S20 will have a 4,000mAh battery while with S20 Plus will have 4,500mAh and Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will start at $999, $1,199, and $1,399 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

At the Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung also announced its second foldable phone at the event. The Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and will be powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor. For memory, the device will have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The phone has a 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) camera on the back and 10-megapixel front camera. The device will retail at $1,380.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Samsung also refreshed its Galaxy Buds at the Unpacked event. The new Buds+ will have an improved 11-hour battery life along with another 11 hours of battery from the charging case. The Buds+ look identical to the older Galaxy Buds but have a larger battery and two-way drivers. The Galaxy Buds+ also support charging via USB Type-C. The Galaxy Buds+ will be available online on February 14 and in stores on March 6. The earbuds will come in black, white, blue and red and will cost $150. However, rumours suggest that those who pre-order Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra will get them for free.