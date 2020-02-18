Update: Every Kingdom Hearts game is now available on Xbox One consoles for fans to experience the full Kingdom Hearts story.

Via KH13, every Kingdom Hearts title received a soft-launch for Xbox One players. The titles and prices are available below:

The last piece of the puzzle, Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind is coming to Xbox One later this month.

Announced at X019, a Kingdom Hearts Xbox One Collection is finally going to be a reality.

After years of begging publisher Square Enix to bring the collection of older Kingdom Hearts games to Xbox consoles, they’re finally listening.

Next year, Xbox gamers will be able to play the following Kingdom Hearts titles:

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD

Kingdom Hearts 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue

These games feature the entire franchise’s storyline in some form. While some games are transferred into a movie format, most of the better games are in amazing HD quality.

KINGDOM HEARTS Final Mix

The Destiny Islands are a beautiful paradise where children’s laughter abounds. Day after day, Sora, Riku, and Kairi talk and dream of new places, new worlds beyond their islands. They ponder the usual questions that adolescents do – about the world outside, about their own existence. Little do they know a great destiny awaits them. One stormy night, a terrible darkness invades Destiny Islands. Thus does their journey begin… Sora awakens in another world in a place called Traverse Town. KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD remastered cinematics)

Follow Roxas, the “other” hero from KINGDOM HEARTS II, and discover more about his days as a member of the mysterious Organization XIII. What is the connection between Roxas and Sora? Who is the mysterious 14th member, and what were the reasons for her eventual departure from the Organization? KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

On the night his island is besieged by a mysterious storm, Sora is whisked away to an unfamiliar burg known as Traverse Town. There he meets Donald and Goofy and learns of the world’s strange happenings. Donald and Goofy set off to look for their missing King, and Sora joins them to search for his lost friends Riku and Kairi. After a long journey that takes them across numerous worlds, Sora and friends find Riku and the King at last. But to save all worlds, Sora must use his Keyblade to close the door to darkness, even though Riku and the King are on the other side. Believing the King’s parting words – that there will always be a door to the light – Sora locks the door and he along with Donald and Goofy set out on a new journey. KINGDOM HEARTS II Final Mix

Autumn inches closer in Twilight Town, and Roxas wants nothing more than the last days of his summer vacation to be the best. Instead, the boy watches the world he knows unravel, as curious monsters and men cloaked in black tarnish his fun-filled days. By the time he understands the truth, there is no escaping it: his summer vacation must come to an end. Rising to take Roxas’s place is Sora. He, Donald, and Goofy wake from their slumber and prepare for the journey ahead. They must face Organization XIII, protect the Keyblade’s power, and resume their search for the special people they have lost. The final battle against the Organization is about to unfold… KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Three Keyblade wielders – Terra, Ventus and Aqua – have been training long and hard under Master Eraqus to prove that they, too, exhibit the Mark of Mastery. But they will soon find themselves in the middle of a crisis affecting worlds far beyond their own – just as another Keyblade Master, Xehanort, goes mysteriously missing. Three friends, three destinies. Everything will link back to the beginning. KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD remastered cinematics)