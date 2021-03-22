Xbox Game Pass has a lot of games. With so many being added in updates and acquisitions, as well as those departing the service, it can difficult to keep track of exactly what games are on there. Thankfully, this list is here to help with just that!
Games coming to Xbox Game Pass:
- Octopath Traveler (coming March 25th, 2021)
- Genesis Noir (coming March 25th, 2021)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (coming March 25th, 2021)
- Narita Boy (coming March 30th, 2021)
- Outriders (coming April 1st 2021)
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass:
- Hyperdot (leaving March 31st, 2021)
- Journey to the Savage Planet (leaving March 31st, 2021)
Without further ado, here’s a full list of every game on Xbox Game pass on Xbox 360, One, and Series S|X unless otherwise specified.
Every game on Xbox Game Pass:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Way Out
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
- Alan Wake
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien: Isolation
- Anthem™
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- Assetto Corsa
- ASTRONEER
- Banjo Kazooie: N n B
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman™: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battlefield 1943™
- Battlefield 3™
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Bad Company 2
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield™ 1
- Battlefield™ Hardline
- Battlefield™ V
- Battletoads
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Black Desert
- BLACK™
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Brütal Legend
- Burnout™ Paradise Remastered
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Celeste
- Children of Morta
- Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
- ClusterTruck
- CODE VEIN
- Control
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 19
- CrossCode
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis® 3
- Cyber Shadow
- Dante’s Inferno™
- Darksiders Genesis
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space™
- Dead Space™ 2
- Dead Space™ 3
- Dead Space™ Ignition
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- Destiny 2
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- DIRT 5
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Disneyland Adventures
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
- Donut County
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- DOOM II (Classic)
- Double Dragon Neon
- Double Kick Heroes
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age™ 2
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition
- DRAGON QUEST® XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age™ – Definitive Edition
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon of the Endless
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 16
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20
- EA SPORTS™ NHL® 18
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 19
- EA SPORTS™ Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR®
- EA SPORTS™ UFC®
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3
- Eastshade
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
- Elite Dangerous Standard Edition
- Empire of Sin
- Enter The Gungeon
- F1® 2019
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fe
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 19
- FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
- FINAL FANTASY IX
- FINAL FANTASY VII
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series
- Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition
- For The King
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
- Fractured Minds
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Fuzion Frenzy®
- Gato Roboto
- Gears 5
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Goat Simulator
- Golf With Your Friends
- GONNER2
- GreedFall
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded – Game Preview
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Haven
- Heavy Weapon
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hotshot Racing
- Human Fall Flat
- HyperDot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Ikenfell
- Injustice™ 2
- It Lurks Below
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Kameo
- Katana Zero XB1
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- KILLER QUEEN BLACK
- KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX –
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- KINGDOM HEARTS ?
- Knights and Bikes
- Levelhead
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Madden NFL 15
- Madden NFL 16
- Madden NFL 17
- Madden NFL 18
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 20
- Madden NFL 21
- Madden NFL 25
- MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect™: Andromeda
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror’s Edge™
- Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Morkredd
- MotoGP™20
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- My Time At Portia
- NBA 2K21
- NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
- NBA LIVE 19
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed™
- Need for Speed™ Heat
- Need for Speed™ Payback
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- NHL™ 20
- NHL™ 94 REWIND
- NieR:Automata™ BECOME AS GODS Edition
- Night Call
- Night in the Woods
- No Man’s Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Oblivion
- Observation
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Pandemic: The Board Game
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- PHOGS!
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Project Winter
- Quantum Break
- RAGE 2
- Rare Replay
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- River City Girls
- Rocket Arena
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- ScourgeBringer
- ScreamRide
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Skate 3
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOULCALIBUR VI
- Spiritfarer®
- SSX
- Star Renegades
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- State of Decay: Year-One
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Supraland
- Surviving Mars
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Terraria
- Tetris® Effect: Connected
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls® Online
- The Evil Within
- The Falconeer
- The Gardens Between
- The Little Acre
- The Long Dark
- The Medium
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Sims™ 4
- The Surge 2
- The Touryst
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 2, Give No Shelter
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 3, What We Deserve
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Titanfall
- Titanfall™ 2
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition
- Torchlight III
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World® 2020
- Two Point Hospital™
- UnderMine
- Undertale
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Unruly Heroes
- Unto The End
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
- Void Bastards
- Wargroove
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
- Wasteland Remastered
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wilmot’s Warehouse
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!
We’ll be doing our best to keep this list updated as time goes on, so no matter what comes or goes, this list should be accurate.
