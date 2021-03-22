Xbox Game Pass has a lot of games. With so many being added in updates and acquisitions, as well as those departing the service, it can difficult to keep track of exactly what games are on there. Thankfully, this list is here to help with just that!

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass:

Octopath Traveler (coming March 25th, 2021)

Genesis Noir (coming March 25th, 2021)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (coming March 25th, 2021)

Narita Boy (coming March 30th, 2021)

Outriders (coming April 1st 2021)

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass:

Hyperdot (leaving March 31st, 2021)

Journey to the Savage Planet (leaving March 31st, 2021)

Without further ado, here’s a full list of every game on Xbox Game pass on Xbox 360, One, and Series S|X unless otherwise specified.

Every game on Xbox Game Pass:

We’ll be doing our best to keep this list updated as time goes on, so no matter what comes or goes, this list should be accurate.