Evernote launches redesigned app for iOS devices

Evernote today released a redesigned app for iOS devices. Evernote team rebuilt the app from the ground up to make it easier for you to create notes quickly, customize them, and find them in an instant. This is a huge update with improvements across the board. Find the full list of features mentioned by Evernote team below.

A more intuitive and useful editor You now have more control over your notes’ appearance. Use semantic headers and tables to give structure to your notes. Or change fonts, colors, and highlights to add a personal touch.

Checklists now get the VIP treatment they deserve. You can add list items, indent them, move them around—and enjoy the satisfaction of crossing them off with a single tap.

Adding rich content (like audio, photos, checkboxes, attachments, and sketches) is quicker and easier with the new, multi-function Insert button.

We’ve redesigned the formatting toolbar to put the most popular options front and center. One tap opens additional options like header level, highlighter colors, link editing, and more. Faster, more powerful search Save time—and taps. Get real-time search suggestions as you type to find what you’re looking for faster.

Filter your searches by tag, attachment, PDF, URL, and more. So even the most elusive notes will now appear at your command.

Is searching your Evernote superpower? Like to combine keywords, tags, or locations to find exactly what you need? Now you can save those searches and use them over and over again with just one tap. A cleaner, smoother interface The main screen has a cleaner, more modern look, so it’s easier on the eyes—and easier for you to get stuff done.

Save more than text: Adding a new image, audio recording, sketch, or reminder is easier than ever thanks to the multi-function New Note button.

We redesigned the document scanner to streamline how you capture information with your camera. In a flash, the app now automatically recognizes documents, Post-it(R) notes, whiteboards, or business cards, scans them for readable text, suggests the best options for capturing them, and adds them to your notes. Ta da!

We’ve introduced nested tags to give you even more ways to organize and find information. Rebuilt on an upgraded foundation This update moves the app to a new codebase that’s more stable and reliable, for fewer hang/crash errors.

That new codebase means we can fix bugs quicker and release new features more often (yep, we’ve got some cool things already in development—join our Beta Program for a sneak peek!).

Syncing data across different platforms and devices is smoother and more seamless than before.

You can download the updated app here from App Store.