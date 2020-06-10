Evercade has revealed the next cartridge collection for their fantastic retro portable: The Oliver Twins Collection.

Bringing back a bunch of beloved titles from The Oliver Twins’ classic video games library, this new collection is more than just a cool cartridge to have for your Evercade console.

Instead, this new collection of classic video games will be a fundraising product to raise money for the National Video Game Museum in Sheffield. The museum, which is built to preserve games throughout its Interactive exhibitions, is in grave danger of closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new cartridge will sell for around £14.99 and will become available for purchase sometime during Q3 2020. The collection will include the following game titles:

Dizzy

Fantastic Dizzy

Go! Dizzy Go!

Dizzy The Adventurer

Panic Dizzy

Wonderland Dizzy (An unreleased sequel that was discovered in 2015)

Mystery World Dizzy

BMX Simulator

FireHawk

DreamWorld Pogie

Super Robin Hood

We reviewed the Evercade Retro Portable a couple of weeks ago (which feels like months).

We said: Blaze Entertainment’s Evercade earns an instant recommendation from us. It’s a gorgeous system with a few niggling issues, but they don’t take away from the fantastic revitalising experience that the Evercade brings to retro gaming.