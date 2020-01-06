Back in November last year, we mentioned the possibility of Samsung including a 120 Hz option exclusively to the Galaxy S11 smartphone. Rumours began to speculate after the announcement of the Exynos 990 processor in the, now named, Galaxy S20; as the chip has support for high refresh rate displays.

Sammobile now reports that “highly reliable sources” have all but confirmed the news, meaning that we can confidently look forward to an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate display. Gamers and social media fans alike will particularly appreciate this, as the inclusion of a high refresh-rate display translates to both smoother animations and scrolling.

Ice Universe, another reliable source, also recently shared the news on Twitter:

Ultra — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 5, 2020

This tells us that even the cheapest, most low-end Samsung Galaxy S20 will offer 120 Hz refresh rate.

We first caught a glimpse of the “120Hz display mode” option in a secret menu in the One UI 2.0 beta, but seeing as no existing Samsung smartphones include a 120Hz panel yet, only when the S20 range will be released can this option be potentiated.

Tech giants including Xiaomi, OnePlus, Apple are reportedly in the process of making a smartphone with a 120Hz display; but currently, only Asus ROG Phone II and Razer Phone feature a 120 Hz display.

Samsung has confirmed that they will be holding their Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11th, in which they will announce the Galaxy S20 range, and confirm the official specs.

Source: Sammobile, Via: Pocketnow