A few days ago we had a leak of the European pricing of the devices Samsung is expected to announced at Unpacked 2021 have leaked, courtesy of new leaker SnoopyTech. Today we have a new leak of the same data via the very established Evan Blass, and the numbers appear to be in the same ballpark.

See the devices below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, has 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512 GB storage capacity, 4,380mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It will also reportedly have an in-display fingerprint reader and an under-display front-facing camera. The device is expected to be slightly lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

It will support Samsung’s new S-Pen, which can be stowed outside the device with a special case.

According to Blass, the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost 1899 euro, while the 512GB model will cost 1999 Euro. This is only around 100 Euro cheaper than the Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature similar specs, a larger external display, a two-tone design with small bezels and a 6.7x inch, 120Hz, UTG internal display.

The 8/128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will retail for 1099 euro, while the 8/256GB model will retail for 1149 euro. This at least is a considerable discount from the Flip 2, of around 300 Euro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 feature a minimal design and feature a new colour scheme in a glossy finish. It features two microphones for better ANC or Active Noise Reduction, a more limited version of the same feature.

The Buds2 will be available in White, Black, Purple, and Green colour option, and the square case will be white on the outside, while the inside will match the accompanying Buds2.

The case will offer 2.5w wireless charging, and hold 500 mAh, while the Buds2 will house a 60 mAh battery. This is a big upgrade for the case (from 270 mAh) though the actual headphones are down from 85 mAh and will offer 20h with ANC and 29h playback time without.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is expected to retail for around 159 euro.

Samsung should be confirming all the leaks at their Unpacked event on the 11th August 2021 and of course, pricing will vary by market.

via SamMobile