EU says they’re aware of Apple blocking xCloud, Facebook and more

The European Union has revealed that they’re aware of the restrictive Apple App Store practices that are blocking services like Microsoft’s Project xCloud from releasing on iOS devices.

Reported by Reuters, the restrictive nature of the Apple App Store is leading into a further investigation by the European Union. These restrictive rules set by Apple have made it so that game streaming services like Project xCloud, Google Stadia and more can’t exist on iOS platforms.

In response to their gatekeeping nature, Apple revealed that they’re blocking these services from release on iOS because they can’t individually verify every game that releases through them.

Facebook has seen similar issues with their new Facebook Gaming service which launched without any games on iPhone, iPad and iPods.

“iOS users have an inferior experience to those using Android,” says Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg. “This is shared pain across the games industry, which ultimately hurts players and devs and severely hamstrings innovation on mobile for other types of formats, like cloud gaming.”

The European Union currently has four active investigations into Apple and it’s policies. It wasn’t that long ago that the EU commanded the company to adhere to new rules to make their store more transparent.