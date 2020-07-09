Happy Thursday! This week’s free offering from Epic Games includes not one, not two, but three entire games going for the low low price of absolutely nothing.

The three games in question are none other than The Escapists 2, Killing Floor 2, and Lifeless Planet.

As always – if you’re new here, you’ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If you’re a regular, great to see you again! Hope you’re having a good time.

Claiming free games on the Epic Games Store requires you to have 2FA enabled on your Epic Games Account. You can then claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. It’s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required to claim your free games, either.

You’ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

Risk it all to breakout from the toughest prisons in the world. Explore the biggest prisons yet, with multiple floors, roofs, vents and underground tunnels. You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while secretly engineering your bid for freedom! Your prison escape antics will take you from the frosty Fort Tundra, a train hurtling through the desert, and even to the final frontier!

You can pick up The Escapists 2 for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

In KILLING FLOOR 2, players descend into continental Europe where the outbreak caused by Horzine Biotech’s failed experiment has quickly spread and gained unstoppable momentum, essentially paralyzing the European Union— Just one month after the events in the original KILLING FLOOR, the specimen clones are everywhere and civilization is in disarray; communications have failed, governments have collapsed, and military forces have been systematically eradicated. The people of Europe know survival and self-preservation too well and lucky survivors have gone into hiding. Not all have given up hope though… A group of civilians and mercenaries have banded together to combat the outbreak and established privately funded operation bases across Europe. Upon tracking specimen clone outbreaks, players will descend into zed-laden hot zones and exterminate them.

You can get Killing Floor 2 for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

While seeking life on a distant planet, an astronaut discovers an abandoned Russian town. He suspects his mission is a hoax until a mysterious young woman saves him from a strange and deadly phenomenon… Lifeless Planet is a third-person action-adventure that features an old-school sci-fi story and spectacular environments in the spirit of classic action-adventures. After a hard landing on the planet, the astronaut discovers the planet that was reported to be rich with life is instead a barren wasteland. When he goes searching for his crew, he makes a more startling discovery: evidence that humans have already been to this planet years ago! When he comes upon a deserted Soviet-era Russian town, he struggles to make sense of his mission. Did his light-speed travel to the planet send him back in time? Or is this all some strange Cold War hoax?

You can get Lifeless Planet for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

The Escapists 2, Killing Floor 2, and Lifeless Planet will all be free until July 16th, 2020, at 4pm BST. It’ll then regain its full price tag and Torchlight II will be up for grabs instead. Check back in next week to see what Epic’s offering up after Torchlight II but, for now, happy gaming!