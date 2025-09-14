Error 773 Roblox: Understanding & Fix the Teleport Failed Message

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

When you encounter Error 773 in Roblox, it means the “teleport” request has failed. This typically happens when you are trying to move from one area to another within a game, join a specific server, or connect to a private server. This is almost always a server-side issue, not a problem with your client or computer.

Initial Check: Is the Game Server Active?

Before troubleshooting, consider the context of the game you’re playing.

Server Status : The specific server instance you were trying to join may have shut down or crashed. This is common in games where servers are created and closed dynamically.

: The specific server instance you were trying to join may have shut down or crashed. This is common in games where servers are created and closed dynamically. Game Popularity: If you are playing a game with very few active players, it’s possible the developer is no longer maintaining it, or there are no active servers to join.

Understanding Error 773 in Roblox

Roblox uses a “teleport” system to move players between different “places” or servers within a single “experience.” Error 773 means the destination you were being sent to is no longer available.

Common Causes : Server Shutdown : The developer may have manually shut down the server you were trying to join. Server Crash : The specific game instance may have crashed due to a bug or overload. Full Server : You might have been trying to follow a friend into a server that is already full. Invalid Server ID : The teleport request might have been directed to an outdated or non-existent server. Private Server Issues : The link to a private server you used may have expired, or your access may have been revoked.

:

Step-by-Step Troubleshooting

Since this is a server-side problem, your options are focused on trying to connect to a different, working server.

Try Joining Again: The issue might have been temporary. Try to join the game or teleport again after a minute or two. Join a Different Server: This is the most effective solution. Go to the game’s main page on the Roblox website or app. Scroll down to the server list and manually select a different, populated server to join. Rejoin the Game from the Start: Completely close the Roblox player and rejoin the experience from its main page. This will automatically place you in a new, available server. Check Your Internet Connection: While the error is rarely caused by your connection, a very unstable or intermittent internet connection can cause a teleport request to time out. A quick router reboot can rule this out.

The error 773 in Roblox indicates that the server you were attempting to join is unavailable. The best and quickest solution is to bypass the problem by joining a different server from the game’s main page.