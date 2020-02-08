Earlier this week we reported that LG’s decision to pull out of MWC 2020 citing the Coronavirus outbreak. It looks like LG might not be the only company that has decided to drop out of MWC 2020. Earlier today, Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson confirmed that the company won’t be making an appearance at the event.

Ericsson became the second company to pull out of MWC 2020 and the company stated that employee safety is the top priority for the company. ZTE, on the other hand, decided to cancel their launch event and will maintain floor presence.

Following the outbreak and continued spreading of the novel coronavirus, Ericsson has closely monitored the development and adhered to recommendations from relevant national authorities and international bodies, such as the WHO. After an extensive internal risk assessment, Ericsson has decided to take further precautionary measures by withdrawing from MWC Barcelona 2020, the largest event in the telecom industry. – Ericsson

Novel Coronavirus has already affected Spain and has been spreading to other countries. At this time, gathering thousands of people from around the world is not a good idea. Ericsson is a major player in the industry and one of the companies that participate in MWC at a significant scale. Ericsson’s decision could push others to make the same decision in the coming days.

The health and safety of our employees, customers and other stakeholders are our highest priority. This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We were looking forward to showcasing our latest innovations at MWC in Barcelona. It is unfortunate but we strongly believe the most responsible business decision is to withdraw our participation from this year’s event. – Borje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson

Ericsson has also sent an official letter to GSMA confirming the company’s decision to skip MWC 2020.