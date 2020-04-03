That’s right, there’s a Fortnite Deadpool event going on, and it’s going on right this instant! If you didn’t read the news on this website, it’s because we really didn’t care.

Anyways, for those who adore Epic Games’ battle royale title, which is still a fun time, the Fortnite Deadpool event is live right now to break the fourth wall and multiple fingers from RSI.

Revealed via an official Fortnite Twitter post, the new Fortnite update allows players to unlock the Merc-with-a-mouth to play as within the battle royale game.

“That’s right baby! Deadpool is in the game,” the Fortnite Twitter account revealed. “Just need to complete his Challenges this week and voila, he’s yours. Even antiheroes have to heed the call.”

Starting tomorrow, I’M crashing this party. There’ll be music, tacos, and a whole lotta Deadpool. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this. pic.twitter.com/ubrsOFalvf — Deadpool (@Deadpool) April 2, 2020

To commemorate the event, the Battle Bus, supply drops and weapons are all currently Deadpool-ified. Even the character’s iconic akimbo hand cannons are making an appearance. There’s even a Yacht takeover… Fortnite has a Yacht?!