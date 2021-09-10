We reported earlier that Epic has achieved a significant victory by having the court recognize Apple’s anti-competitive practices and ordering corrective action.

Epic is however not happy with what they won, as they failed to convince Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers of most of their other points, including whether Apple is a monopoly and whether alternate app stores should be allowed, whether side-loading should be allowed, and whether Apple’s 30% app store tax is excessive and should be reduced.

Due to this Epic will be appealing the decision, with CEO Tim Sweeney saying:

Today’s ruling isn't a win for developers or for consumers. Epic is fighting for fair competition among in-app payment methods and app stores for a billion consumers. https://t.co/cGTBxThnsP — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 10, 2021

Sweeney noted that they will be bringing Fortnite back to the app store where they can bypass the Apple tax.

Thanks to everyone who put so much time and effort into the battle over fair competition on digital platforms, and thanks especially to the court for managing a very complex case on a speedy timeline. We will fight on. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 10, 2021

The company has already announced that they will be approaching Apple in South Korea to this end. There anti-retaliation clauses may allow the company to bypass the ongoing animosity between the two companies.

It seems in the end today’s judgement was simply a battle rather than the end of the war.

via the verge