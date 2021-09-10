Apple failed to block South Korea’s Anti-app store monopoly law, which prevented Apple and Google from stopping developers from using alternate payment providers and also prevented companies from retaliating against companies which use alternate payment providers by delaying the release of their apps.

Now Epic has moved to test the new laws by asking Apple to approve their developer account to allow them to release Fortnite in South Korea.

Epic has asked Apple to restore our Fortnite developer account. Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 9, 2021

If the companies do not comply with the law they can be fined up to 3% of their South Korean revenue.

Epic has been banned from the Apple iOS App Store after releasing a version of their flagship game with their own payment system, which bypassed Apple’s 30% fees, and has been involved in ongoing litigation with the company challenging the decision. Epic has also been leading the fight with legislators to oppose Apple and Google’s monopoly on app distribution, with South Korea’s new law their biggest win so far.

via the Verge