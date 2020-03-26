Epic Games has announced that they will be publishing a host of unannounced titles from prestigious developers in the coming years.

As part of a new multiplatform publishing push, the Fortnite developer will be funding titles from Playdead (Limbo, Inside), Remedy Entertainment (Quantum Break, Control) and genDESIGN (The Last Guardian).

Epic says that these three studios are just the start of a new approach to publishing that “fundamentally changes the developer/publisher model, and aims to have the most developer-friendly terms in the industry, so that creators can focus on making great games.”

In order to make the developer-publisher relationship more reliable for developers, Epic Games has laid out three changes that makes the world of game development less scary for Devs.

Full creative freedom and ownership: Developers retain 100% of all intellectual property and full creative control of their work. Fully-funded projects: Epic Games Publishing will cover up to 100% of development costs, from developer salaries to go-to-market expenses such as QA, localization, marketing, and all publishing costs. 50/50 profit sharing: Developers earn a fair share for their work — once costs are recouped, developers earn at least 50% of all profits.

Epic Games will not be forcing developers to use the publisher’s Unreal Engine 4 toolset to create their games. Instead, developers will be allowed to use whatever tools they want; Remedy Entertainment has already announced that their projects will be using their in-house Northlight Engine.

“We’re building the publishing model we always wanted for ourselves when we worked with publishers,” said Tim Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Epic Games.

“gen DESIGN, Remedy, and Playdead are among the most innovative and talented studios in the industry, with strong visions for their next games,” said Hector Sanchez, Head of Epic Games Publishing. “They will have full creative control, while Epic will provide a solid foundation of project funding and services.”