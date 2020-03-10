The Epic Games Store has finally added a wishlist feature to its storefront, meaning users can now track games they’re interested in and want to purchase.

Users can add games to their wishlist through both the Epic Games Launcher and any browser. All your wishlisted games will be kept in one place, so you can keep an eye on what you want to buy.

In order to wishlist a game, all you need to do is head to the game’s store page and click the “Add to Wishlist” button, which looks like a heart.

The Epic Games Store’s wishlist feature is still in its initial phases and, at the moment, it’s still fairly basic. Epic says it plans to add filtering and smart searching of wishlisted items in the future, along with email notifications when titles are discounted or launching.

You can view your wishlist on the web here. If you’re using the launcher, you’ll find it listed to the left.

In related Epic news, you can currently pick up GoNNER and RTS Offworld Trading Company for the low low price of free on the Epic Store.

Both games will be free until March 12th at 4pm GMT, where they’ll be replaced by a triple-pick of Mutazione, Anodyne 2: Return To Dust, and A Short Hike.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney also recently spoke out in support of NVIDIA’s game streaming service, GeForce NOW, saying that Epic is “wholeheartedly supporting” the service and that he believes that GeForce NOW is the “most developer-friendly and publisher-friendly of the major streaming services, with zero tax on game revenue.”