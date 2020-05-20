It appears that the Epic Games Store has revised its refund policy so that if you recently purchased a game that is now on sale, you’ll receive a partial refund to make up for the difference.

It’s not too clear whether the Epic Games Store will be automatically dishing out refunds to affected customers or whether it’s just certain games are are eligible for this refund process.

The official refund policy for the Epic Games Store currently states that if you recently bought a game that’s gone on sale, you’re more than welcome to refund the game and re-purchase it at the sale price.

You can refund your purchase for a full refund and immediately re-purchase the product as long as it abides by the above guidelines, we do not consider this to be refund abuse. If Epic determines you are abusing the refund policy, you may not be eligible for refunds. The policy exists so you can purchase with comfort and make sure you only spend on the games you want to pay for and play!

The refund policy makes no reference to partial refunds but Joshua Boggs, founder of Studio Mayday, posted a Tweet on May 15th with a screenshot of an email from Epic that stated that Boggs was set to receive a partial refund.

Whoa whoa what?! I’ve clearly been around for too long because I find this refund for a discount I missed on the ?@EpicGames? store absolutely mind blowingly generous. This is incredible? pic.twitter.com/eHfcus5E0K — Joshua Boggs (@jboggsie) May 15, 2020

We’ll be sure to update if Epic confirms that it’ll start issuing automatic partial refunds for customers who may have been affected by a sale. For now, though, you can always get your game refunded and then re-purchase it at the lower sale price so long as you bought it recently enough.

In related news, the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2020 is currently ongoing, with GTA V: Premium Edition currently going for 100% off. GTA V will only be free until 4pm BST on May 21st, though, so move quick to snap it up!