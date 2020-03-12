They say all good things come in threes and that’s especially true for this week’s pick of free games from the Epic Games Store.

This week, you can get mutant soap opera Mutazione, adorable hiking simulator A Short Hike, and the bizarre but emotional Anodyne 2: Return to Dust for the low low price of free.

In order to claim your triple-pick of games, you’ll need a free Epic Games account. You can pick up your games through your browser or using the Epic Games Launcher, which is also free to download.

You’ll need to have the launcher to play your games, but there’s no rush as once you’ve claimed them, they’re yours for as long as you keep your Epic account active. You also don’t need to claim all the games – you can pick and choose accordingly.

A mutant soap opera where small-town gossip meets the supernatural… MUTAZIONE is an adventure game where the juicy personal drama is just as important as the high-stakes adventure part of the story. Explore the community as 15-year-old Kai as she travels to the strange and secretive community of Mutazione to care for her ailing grandfather, Nonno. Make new friends; plant musical gardens; attend BBQs, band nights and boat trips; and embark on a final spiritual journey to save everyone from the strange darkness at the heart of it all.

You can get Mutazione for yourself on the Epic Games Store by following the link here. If you’re planning on picking up just one free games from Epic, make it Mutazione. Trust me.

Hike, climb, and soar through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park. Follow the marked trails or explore the backcountry as you make your way to the summit. Along the way, meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures, and take in the world around you.

You can pick up A Short Hike on the Epic Games Store by following the link here. Spoiler alert: just like Mutazione, A Short Hike is very much worth playing.

Rescue A Mysterious Island From A Mind-Warping Plague. Nano Dust infects the islanders of New Theland, distorting their emotions and desires. You play as Nova, a Nano Cleaner who must explore the island, seeking out the sick and shrinking inside their bodies to suction up the Dust. Anodyne 2: Return to Dust combines the thrilling scale and cinematic storytelling of 3D games with the tight design and easy-to-pick-up satisfaction of 2D Zelda-like adventures. With art that re-imagines the PS1 and N64 era, explore 3D cities, valleys, and wastelands then shrink into the varied 2D mindscapes of characters, from snowy, aurora-lit valleys to perilous volcanic construction sites!

You can add Anodyne 2: Return to Dust to your gaming backlog by following the link here.

All three games will be free until March 19th at 3pm GMT, where they’ll be replaced by The Stanley Parable and Watch Dogs. Come back next Thursday to see what Epic is offering up after those two. Happy gaming!