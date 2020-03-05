Happy Thursday! This week, the Epic Games Store is giving away both procedurally-generated platformer GoNNER and economic RTS Offworld Trading Company.

In order to claim your games, you’ll need a free Epic Games account. You can pick up your games through your browser or using the Epic Games Launcher, which is also free to download.

You’ll need to have the launcher to play your games, but there’s no rush – once you’ve claimed them, they’re yours for as long as you keep your Epic account active.

GoNNER is a tough as hell score-based procedurally-generated platformer with roguelike elements. GoNNER is also a story about friendship between Ikk, Death, and a space whale named Sally. You will die. A lot. This is by design, but it’s not made to feel unfair. You’ll eventually get the hang of GoNNER, so don’t lose your head. But even if you do it’s okay cause we have a lot of replacement heads you can use.

You can get GoNNER for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Mars has been colonized. Now, Earth’s greatest corporate titans have been invited to build companies to support it. The competition to dominate the market is fierce in this fast-paced economic RTS from Civilization IV lead Designer, Soren Johnson. Venture to Mars to Earn Your Fortune. With space travel becoming a reality and the easy-to-reach resources on Earth dwindling, hopeful people seeking their fortune are rushing to the next great frontier: Mars.

You can pick up Offworld Trading Company for yourself by following the link here.

Both GoNNER and Offworld Trading Company will be free until March 12th at 4pm GMT, where they’ll be replaced by a triple-pick of Mutazione, Anodyne 2: Return To Dust, and A Short Hike. Make sure you pop back next Thursday to see what’s up for grabs after that. Happy gaming!