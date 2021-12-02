As this week’s free games become available for download, Epic Games has revealed the next pair of titles that’ll be available for free.

This week, in case you didn’t catch our announcement last week, you’re able to download Dead by Daylight and While True: Learn () for absolutely nothing via the Epic Games Store until the 9th of December.

After the 9th, we’ll instead have the newly announced Godfall: Challenger Edition, as well as Prison Architect, to download for free via the Epic Games Store until the 16th of December.

Here’s a little bit about each of the games available throughout this and next week on the Epic Games Store:

Dead By Daylight – Available now

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught and killed.

While True: Learn () – Available now

You’re a machine learning specialist who makes neural networks but your cat seems to be better at it. Now you must solve puzzles to build a cat-to-human translation system (who knows what else this cat is capable of!). Earn a fortune, buy kickass cat outfits and learn how machine learning really works!

Godfall: Challenger Edition – Available December 9th

Featuring all of the late game modes and action but none of that pesky story content to get in the way, Godfall’s Challenger Edition lets players enjoy the Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and Ascended Tower of Trials modes alongside the usual looter-slasher action that Godfall promises.

Prison Architect – Available December 9th

Only the world’s most ruthless Warden can contain the world’s most ruthless inmates. Design and develop your personalized penitentiary in Prison Architect.