Epic Games has finally gotten around to implementing Epic Games Store achievements, although the feature is far from finished.

Currently, Epic Games Store achievements are only available in one title, the dinosaur survival crafting game Ark: Survival Evolved. The feature is in its very early stages, but it does see similar features to that of Microsoft’s Xbox One achievements.

Whilst playing a title, the Epic Games Store will track your progress for each award. You’ll have a percentage meter and a bar showing how far through your achievement process you currently are. If you’ve ever looked at achievements in your Xbox Guide, it’ll look very familiar.

Check out a look at Epic Games Store achievements below: