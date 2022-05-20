To go along with giving away Borderlands 3 for absolutely nothing this week, Epic Games has kicked off its “MEGA” sale that offers up to 75% off on over a thousand games.

Running until the 16th of June 2022, those who can bear to use the Epic Games Store have plenty of time to pick up some great deals on a huge number of games, so long as you’re library isn’t already jam-packed with everything Epic Games has given away over the past few years.

As well as offering up to 75% off on over 1,600 games and add-ons, Epic Games is also giving customers an “Epic MEGA Sale coupon” to make things even cheaper than they are already.

This coupon offers an extra 25% off your entire shopping cart that you’ve loaded up with games, so long as it totals more than $14.99 and doesn’t include any unreleased games. Thankfully you don’t have to worry about optimizing the usage of your Epic MEGA Sale coupon, as after using it once, Epic Games will just give you another one.

Alongside its deals and the Epic MEGA Sale coupon, Epic Games has also announced in a blog post that Borderlands 3 won’t be the only blockbuster game to be given away for free during this promotion, as Epic is “giving away blockbuster free games every Thursday.”

It's baaaaack! The Epic MEGA Sale 2022 is just about to kick off, and you already know what's coming in ?: ? Weekly MEGA Deals

? Limitless MEGA Coupons

? MEGA exciting free games each week The Vault is almost open. Are you ready for it? https://t.co/zlsor2nsdS pic.twitter.com/GaRcoWt8c8 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 19, 2022

Here are a few of our top picks from the Epic MEGA Sale: