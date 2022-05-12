As another Thursday rolls around, Epic Games has once again shuffled its storefront to make Prey, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, and Redout: Enhanced Edition, all free to claim.

After giving away just one game last week, Terraforming Mars, Epic Games is back on form with not just two, but three stellar games that are being given away for absolutely nothing at all, so what are you waiting for? Go and claim them!

Available to claim, for free, until the 19th of May, there’s really no reason not to pick up Prey, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, and Redout: Enhanced Edition if you don’t already own them already, as they really are a fantastic trio of titles.

Once these three games have had their time in the sun, Epic Games will rotate its free game lineup once again in order to make “mystery game” free to claim for a week. There’s no telling exactly what this “mystery game” is for now, but Epic will let us know next week, so we’ll just have to enjoy the mystery until then.

Here’s a little bit about each of the games that you can claim for free this week:

Jotun: Valhalla Edition – Available May 12th to May 19th

Jotun is a hand-drawn action-exploration game set in Norse mythology. In Jotun, you play Thora, a Viking warrior who died an inglorious death and must prove herself to the Gods to enter Valhalla. Impress the Gods!

Prey – Available May 12th to May 19th

In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted.

Redout: Enhanced Edition – Available May 12th to May 19th

Redout is a tribute to the old racing monsters such as F-Zero, WipeOut, Rollcage, and POD. It is designed to be an uncompromising, fast, tough and satisfying driving experience, soaked in that vertigo that stands at the core of the arcade racing genre.