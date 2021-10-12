In the latest Fortnite update, Epic Games has finally revealed that, as suspected, Fortnite’s Imposters mode was inspired by Innersloth’s Among Us.

“v18.20 brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth,” Epic Games finally announced in a blog post which detailed the updates coming to Fortnite in the V18.20 update.

Despite the clarification on their blog, the description in-game for the Imposters mode remains the same, with no mention of Among Us or Innersloth present, so it’s only a small victory for the indie developer.

Even without the clarification in-game, it’s not hard to tell that Fortnite’s mode was inspired by Among Us and other social deduction games. When it was first released, many players and Innersloth staff pointed out strong similarities between the two games maps and mechanics with some area’s merely appearing to be flipped.

In the V18.20 update itself, Epic Games is introducing a “Roll Bias” feature to the Imposters mode, giving you a better chance to be an agent or the imposter depending on your choice. Alongside this, Epic Games is also adding open voice chat so you can yell at your dead or alive teammates, further adding to the cacophony of chaos.