In the wake of several major publishers pulling their gaming catalogues from GeForce NOW, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has said that Epic “wholeheartedly” supports NVIDIA’s game streaming service.

Speaking on Twitter, Sweeney said that “Epic is wholeheartedly supporting NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW service with Fortnite and with Epic Games Store titles that choose to participate (including exclusives).”

He also said that he believes that GeForce NOW is the “most developer-friendly and publisher-friendly of the major streaming services, with zero tax on game revenue. Game companies who want to move the game industry towards a healthier state for everyone should be supporting this kind of service!”

“Cloud streaming services will also be key players in ending the iOS and Google Play payment monopolies and their 30% taxes,” Sweeney continued. “Apple has decreed that these services aren’t allowed to exist on iOS, and therefore aren’t allowed to compete, which is megalomaniacal and won’t stand.”

Sweeney finished his Tweet chain with “Just waiting till later this year when Google is lobbying against Apple for blocking Stadia from iOS, while Google blocks GeForce NOW, xCloud, and Fortnite from Google Play, and this whole rotten structure begins collapsing in on itself.”

The comments come after several big name publishers, including 2K Games, Activision Blizzard and Bethesda Softworks all chose to pull their game libraries from GeForce NOW. The Long Dark was also removed from the service after its devs said that NVIDIA simply “didn’t ask permission.”

While Blizzard chose to remove its entire library, saying that the company only agreed to participate in GeForce NOW’s beta test and not its launch, Bethesda did leave Wolfenstein: Youngblood on the service.

GeForce NOW finally exited its beta stage at the start of February, opening the service up to everyone with a compatible device. The way the service works is by using the power of the cloud to allow you to play your already owned PC games anywhere.