Another name has withdrawn from the GDC 2020 lineup, with Epic Games saying that “uncertainty around health concerns” is the reason behind the company backing out.

Epic broke the news in a short but concise Tweet from the Unreal Engine Twitter account.

For those who were looking forward to Epic’s appearance at GDC 2020, don’t worry – the company plans to still announce “Epic news and more through other channels.”

Here at Epic we were excited about participating in GDC 2020. Regrettably, uncertainty around health concerns has made it unviable to send our employees, and so we have made the difficult decision to withdraw attendance. Stay tuned for Epic news and more through other channels. — Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) February 27, 2020

While Epic didn’t specifically name COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, it can be safely assumed that fears around the spread of the virus directly contributed to the company’s decision to pull out.

GDC 2020 has lost a number of big name attendees over the last few days, with Microsoft, Unity, Electronic Arts, Kojima Productions, PlayStation, and Facebook Gaming all cancelling their appearances at the event due to concerns over COVID-19.

Most companies have said that they would rather be safe than sorry and that they prioritise the safety and well-being of their employees over attendance at events.

While COVID-19 should cause only mild illness in the majority of healthy people, there is a risk of serious illness and even death in some people. Older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions appear to be more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Maintaining good hygiene practices, such as washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze, can help to prevent the spread of most viruses and keep yourself safe from infection.

If you have concerns regarding COVID-19, you can visit the World Health Organisation website to check on the status of the outbreak and educate yourself on related issues.