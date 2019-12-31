While Epic’s 12 Days of Free Games event is over, Epic shows no signs of slowing down its tradition of giving away free games in this year or the next. As such, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is currently completely free.

As always, you can claim your free game either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher.

An Epic Games account is required to claim Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, no payment information is needed, and you will eventually need to download and install the Launcher to play.

Yooka & Laylee are back in a brand-new platform adventure from Playtonic Games! With their arch-nemesis Capital B up to no good, the buddy duo needs to spring into action once again to save the day. To thwart his evil plan of using a “Hivemind” device to enslave an entire kingdom of bees, our heroes need to take the fight to Capital B’s “Impossible” Lair. Things look tough, but with the help of Queen Phoebee and her Royal Beettalion , Yooka and Laylee might just have a chance!

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will be free until the 1st of January, 2020, at 4pm GMT. You can pick it up by following the link here.

As of January 2020, Epic will return to giving away one free game a week. It’s not currently known whether the company will keep giving away games for all of 2020, but you have at least two more free games to look forward to between January 1st and January 9th!

The Epic Holiday Sale 2019 ends tomorrow, but you still have time to claim a free $10 coupon to spend on the store.

In order to claim your $10 coupon, all you need to do is:

Head over to this page on the official Epic Games website.

Sign into your Epic Games account.

Click the button on the page to claim your free coupon!

Alternatively, you can purchase something from the Epic Games Store or just pick up the current free game offering and you’ll automatically receive a coupon.

Your coupon will be applied automatically at the checkout next time you purchase any eligible game of $14.99 or above. All coupons expire on May 1st, 2020, 2:59am EST.

Throughout the entire Holiday Sale, you’ll receive yet another $10 coupon each time you make an eligible purchase.

Note: Multiple coupons cannot be used on one purchase. You’ll only receive one coupon per eligible transaction, too.

For more information, head on over to the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 page and scroll down until you hit the FAQs. Happy gaming and thanks for reading!