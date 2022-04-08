Epic Games and Lego have announced a new long term partnership to “build a place for kids to play in the metaverse,” whatever that means.

In the announcement, Epic Games stated that this latest metaverse gubbins will be a “family-friendly digital experience” that will “give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space.”

For the time being, that’s pretty much all Epic Games and LEGO are saying on this latest foray into the metaverse, as they’re seemingly doing their best to make this venture seem entirely altruistic.

While an “immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together,” may certainly sound nice, the metaverse has proven to be a troublesome new frontier that’s full of harassment and abuse.

Without a clear indication of just how Epic Games and LEGO’s metaverse experience will work, or why it is even a metaverse experience in the first place, we’re left feeling a lot more cautious rather than cautiously optimistic, as even the best-intentioned plan could be beset by problems.

Thankfully, the LEGO group and Epic Games have agreed to three core principles that will hopefully keep children safe from harassment and the greedy hand of capitalism. These principles are: