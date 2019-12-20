Day two of Epic’s 12 Days of Free Games event is here and today’s free pick is the hilarious and intense multiplayer game TowerFall Ascension.

TowerFall Ascension is only free until the 21st of December at 4pm GMT, so you’ll want to get in quick to claim it!

You can claim your free game either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher. An Epic Games account is required to pick up your free title. You don’t need to give any payment information to Epic.

TowerFall Ascension is the definitive version of the hit archery combat game. Inspired by classics from the golden age of couch multiplayer, it’s a 4-player local party game centering around hilarious, intense versus matches. The core mechanics are simple and accessible, but hard to master and combat is fierce. Loot treasure chests for game-changing power-ups, master the art of catching arrows out of the air, or descend on your foes and stomp them into submission. TowerFall is best played competitively with friends, cross-legged on the floor within punching distance of each other.

You can pick up TowerFall Ascension for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here. Check back in tomorrow to see what’s up for grabs on day three!

Along with the free games, the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 is also live and offering up $10 (or the equivalent is in your local currency) coupons for all buyers.In order to claim your $10 coupon, all you need to do is:

Head over to this page on the official Epic Games website.

Sign into your Epic Games account.

Click the button on the page to claim your free coupon!

Alternatively, you can purchase something from the Epic Games Store or pick up a free game (hint TowerFall Ascension hint) and you’ll automatically receive the coupon.

Your coupon will be applied automatically at the checkout next time you purchase any eligible game of $14.99 or above. All coupons expire on May 1st, 2020, 2:59am EST.

Throughout the entire Holiday Sale, you’ll receive yet another $10 coupon each time you make an eligible purchase.

Note: Multiple coupons cannot be used on one purchase. You’ll only receive one coupon per eligible transaction, too.

For more information, head on over to the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 page and scroll down until you hit the FAQs. Happy gaming!