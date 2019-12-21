It’s day three of Epic’s 12 Days of Free Games event and SUPERHOT has shed its price tag, going free for all for the next 24 hours.

SUPERHOT is a bizarre first-person shooter where time moves only when you move. This means that you have all the time in the world to calculate your next move against a horde of angry enemies.

You can claim your free game either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher. An Epic Games account is required to pick up your free title. You don’t need to give any payment information to Epic.

Blurring the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem, SUPERHOT is the FPS in which time moves only when you move. No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It’s just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing weapons off fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets. With its unique, stylized graphics SUPERHOT finally adds something new and disruptive to the FPS genre. SUPERHOT’s polished, minimalist visual language helps you focus on what’s most important – the fluid gameplay and the cinematic beauty of the fight. SUPERHOT features: Endless Mode – how long can you last against unyielding waves of enemies?

Challenge Mode – take on SUPERHOT with your bare hands, no restarts, timed runs, and more.

Replay Editor – edit and upload your best runs for all to see on superhot.video.

Extras – delve further into SUPERHOT with mini-games, and, ASCII art.

You can grab SUPERHOT while it’s hot on the Epic Games Store by following the link here. Make sure you check back in tomorrow to see what’s behind door number four!

Along with the free games, the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 is also live and offering up $10 (or the equivalent is in your local currency) coupons for all buyers.In order to claim your $10 coupon, all you need to do is:

Head over to this page on the official Epic Games website.

Sign into your Epic Games account.

Click the button on the page to claim your free coupon!

Alternatively, you can purchase something from the Epic Games Store or pick up a free game (hint SUPERHOT hint) and you’ll automatically receive a coupon.

Your coupon will be applied automatically at the checkout next time you purchase any eligible game of $14.99 or above. All coupons expire on May 1st, 2020, 2:59am EST.

Throughout the entire Holiday Sale, you’ll receive yet another $10 coupon each time you make an eligible purchase.

Note: Multiple coupons cannot be used on one purchase. You’ll only receive one coupon per eligible transaction, too.

For more information, head on over to the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 page and scroll down until you hit the FAQs. Happy gaming!