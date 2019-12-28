Day 10 of Epic’s 12 Free Games Event is here and today’s free offering consists of both a complimentary technical issue and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun!

The release of today’s free game has been delayed due to a technical issue. We’ll provide an update as soon as we have more information, thank you for your patience. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 28, 2019

Shadow Tactics is a hardcore tactical stealth game set in Japan around the Edo period. You’ll have to think carefully about what sort of team you want to assemble and how you want to tackle the mission, or else you’ll be faced with failure.

All you need to claim and play your free game is an Epic Games account and the Epic Games launcher. You don’t need to give any of your payment details to Epic. You can claim games both in your browser and by using the launcher, but you’ll need the launcher to play.

Take control of a team of deadly specialists and sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy monasteries or hidden camps. Set traps, poison your opponents or completely avoid enemy contact. The group is composed of very different personalities. Working together as a team seems impossible at first. Yet over the course of many missions, trust is won and friendships are made. The characters develop their own dynamic and each member will have to face their own personal demons.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun will be free until 4pm GMT on December 29th. You can pick it up by following the link here.

There are only two days left in the 12 Days of Free Games event, so make sure you check back in tomorrow to see what the penultimate present is.

Along with the free games, the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 is live and offering up $10 (or the equivalent is in your local currency) coupons for all buyers.

In order to claim your $10 coupon, all you need to do is:

Head over to this page on the official Epic Games website.

Sign into your Epic Games account.

Click the button on the page to claim your free coupon!

Alternatively, you can purchase something from the Epic Games Store or just pick up the current free game offering and you’ll automatically receive a coupon.

Your coupon will be applied automatically at the checkout next time you purchase any eligible game of $14.99 or above. All coupons expire on May 1st, 2020, 2:59am EST.

Throughout the entire Holiday Sale, you’ll receive yet another $10 coupon each time you make an eligible purchase.

Note: Multiple coupons cannot be used on one purchase. You’ll only receive one coupon per eligible transaction, too.

For more information, head on over to the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 page and scroll down until you hit the FAQs. Happy gaming!