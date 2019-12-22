It’s day four of Epic’s 12 Days of Free Games event and if you’re starting to feel the winter chill* creeping in, Little Inferno has shed its price tag to warm you up!

The entire point of Little Inferno is to burn things! You start off with some things. Then you burn those things in order to earn coins and buy more things. Then you burn those things. It’s the circle of life, if your life revolves around settings things on fire.

You can claim your free game either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher. An Epic Games account is required to pick up your free title. You don’t need to give any payment information to Epic.

Congratulations on your new Little Inferno Entertainment Fireplace! Burn flaming logs, screaming robots, credit cards, batteries, exploding fish, unstable nuclear devices, and tiny galaxies. An adventure about looking up up up out of the chimney, and the cold world on the other side of the wall.

As with the previous games in the 12 Days of Free Games event, Little Inferno is only free for 24 hours. You can pick it up on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

The next game in the 12 Days of Free Games lineup will be available on the 23rd of December at 4pm GMT. Make sure you check back in tomorrow to find out what’s behind door number five!

Along with the free games, the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 is live and offering up $10 (or the equivalent is in your local currency) coupons for all buyers.

In order to claim your $10 coupon, all you need to do is:

Head over to this page on the official Epic Games website.

Sign into your Epic Games account.

Click the button on the page to claim your free coupon!

Alternatively, you can purchase something from the Epic Games Store or just pick up the current free game offering and you’ll automatically receive a coupon.

Your coupon will be applied automatically at the checkout next time you purchase any eligible game of $14.99 or above. All coupons expire on May 1st, 2020, 2:59am EST.

Throughout the entire Holiday Sale, you’ll receive yet another $10 coupon each time you make an eligible purchase.

Note: Multiple coupons cannot be used on one purchase. You’ll only receive one coupon per eligible transaction, too.

For more information, head on over to the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 page and scroll down until you hit the FAQs. Happy gaming!

*People in the southern hemisphere: I apologise for the lack of seasonally appropriate jokes.