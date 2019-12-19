Epic’s 12 Days of Free Games event is officially live, with one game each day being offered up for free for just 24 hours. The Epic Games Store’s Holiday Sale 2019 is also live, with discounts across the store and a free $10 coupon for all shoppers.

Into The Breach is the first game to go for free in the 12 Days of Free Games event. It’ll only be free until the 20th at 4pm, so act fast to claim it!

As I say every time: all you need to claim and play your free game is an Epic Games account and the Epic Games launcher. You don’t need to give any of your payment details to Epic. You can claim games both in your browser and by using the launcher, but you’ll need the launcher to play.

Control powerful mechs from the future to defeat an alien threat. Each attempt to save the world presents a new randomly generated challenge in this turn-based strategy game from the makers of FTL.

Along with the free games, the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 is also live and offering up $10 (or whatever the equivalent is in your local currency) coupons for all buyers.

In order to claim your $10 coupon, all you need to do is:

Head over to this page on the official Epic Games website.

Sign into your Epic Games account.

Click the button on the page to claim your free coupon!

Alternatively, you can purchase something from the Epic Games Store or pick up a free game (hint Into The Breach hint) and you’ll automatically receive the coupon.

Your coupon will be applied automatically at the checkout next time you purchase any eligible game of $14.99 or above. All coupons expire on May 1st, 2020, 2:59am EST.

That’s not all, though! Throughout the entire Holiday Sale, you’ll receive yet another $10 coupon each time you make an eligible purchase. With games like Division 2, Borderlands 3, Outer Worlds, Red Dead Redemption 2, Satisfactory, World War Z and many more on sale, you’ll practically be rolling in coupons by the end of it.

Note: Multiple coupons cannot be used on one purchase. If you’re looking to buy multiple games, you’re better off doing it in multiple transactions and using a new coupon each time. You’ll only receive one coupon per eligible transaction, too.

For more information, head on over to the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 page and scroll down until you hit the FAQs. Happy gaming!