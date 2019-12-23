It’s day five of Epic’s 12 Days of Free Games event and ‘grab and smash’ APE OUT is breaking free for the next 24 hours.

You can claim your free game either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher. An Epic Games account is required to pick up your free title. You don’t need to give any payment information to Epic.

APE OUT is a wildly intense and stylized smash ‘em up about primal escape, rhythmic violence & frenetic jazz. Build up nearly unstoppable momentum and use your captors as both weapons + shields to crush everyone on your procedurally generated path to freedom.

As with the previous games in the 12 Days of Free Games event, APE OUT will only be free for 24 hours. You can pick it up on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

The next game in the 12 Days of Free Games lineup will be available on the 24th of December at 4pm GMT. Make sure you check back in tomorrow to find out what’s behind door number six!

Along with the free games, the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 is live and offering up $10 (or the equivalent is in your local currency) coupons for all buyers.

In order to claim your $10 coupon, all you need to do is:

Head over to this page on the official Epic Games website.

Sign into your Epic Games account.

Click the button on the page to claim your free coupon!

Alternatively, you can purchase something from the Epic Games Store or just pick up the current free game offering and you’ll automatically receive a coupon.

Your coupon will be applied automatically at the checkout next time you purchase any eligible game of $14.99 or above. All coupons expire on May 1st, 2020, 2:59am EST.

Throughout the entire Holiday Sale, you’ll receive yet another $10 coupon each time you make an eligible purchase.

Note: Multiple coupons cannot be used on one purchase. You’ll only receive one coupon per eligible transaction, too.

For more information, head on over to the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 page and scroll down until you hit the FAQs. Happy gaming!